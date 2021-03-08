Advertisement

FBI arrests 2, including Stone bodyguard, in Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By JIM MUSTIAN
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two more men wanted in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol have been arrested — including one who reportedly served as a bodyguard to former President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant, Roger Stone.

The FBI said Monday that Roberto Minuta and Isaac Steve Sturgeon were taken into federal custody.

Minuta is accused of breaching the Capitol grounds and berating police officers.

The New York Times previously reported he had provided security to Stone in the hours before the attack.

It wasn’t known whether he has an attorney.

Sturgeon was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport after being deported from Kenya.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department and FSU Police responded to a shooting near the area of...
FAMU student shot in chest on West College Avenue early Sunday morning
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
1 woman in critical condition after crashing ATV in Wakulla County
Ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend events kicking off Sunday in Atlanta, Florida A&M Athletics...
LeBron James speaks on his new partnership with FAMU
Here is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from March 7,...
Leon County Booking Report: March 7, 2021
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help identifying thief

Latest News

Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Valdosta police respond to fatal shooting on McAfina Trail
Florida lowering age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine to 60+
The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on...
Kenneth Walker: Charges dropped permanently against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend
LIVE: Biden remarks at International Women's Day event