Florida lowering age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine to 60+

(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that Florida will lower the age requirement for coronavirus vaccine access to ages 60 and older beginning March 15.

DeSantis made the announcement during a press conference Monday afternoon from the Florida State Capitol.

DeSantis says demand for the vaccine among seniors 65+ is “softening,” saying “we think we’ve reached critical mass on senior population.”

The governor says at last report, 2.6 million seniors across Florida had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, more than 56% of the state’s senior population.

He touted even higher rates in many counties, including a 73% vaccination rate among seniors in Leon County and 65% in Gadsden County.

From the outset of vaccine distribution, DeSantis has taken a seniors first approach, deciding to prioritize the older population before opening the vaccine to other groups.

