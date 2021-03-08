Advertisement

Florida State set to open first full spring under Norvell

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We are just one sleep away from the opening of spring practice for the Florida State football team in their first full spring under head coach Mike Norvell.

Of course, last year was the first spring under Norvell, but the spring program was shut down after just three practices last March due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

In speaking with the media ahead of spring’s start, Norvell says his team missed out on a critical period to use as a measuring stick for where his then new team was and he’s looking forward to finally being able to take advantage of it.

“The situations you’re able to put guys in to force a response to see where you are and we missed out on that,” Norvell said. “You get into fall camp and you’re so close to the season, especially with this last year of not even having a full summer conditioning program, we had to be very wise in the things that we asked our guys to do but this spring we’re gonna get after it.”

