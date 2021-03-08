Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis says American Rescue Plan punishes Florida for success

(WCJB)
By Capitol News Service
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Governor Ron DeSantis took shots at the American Rescue Plan moving through Congress Monday.

He says because the funding for states is tied to unemployment rates, rather than population, Florida will get $2 billion less.

The governor noted states receiving a larger share of the package like California, New York, New Jersey and Illinois all are deeply blue and imposed heavy-handed executive action like lockdowns during the pandemic.

“I think it’s designed basically to bail out the poorly governed states. Florida is being penalized for having more successful outcomes and that is not fair,” said DeSantis.

The governor also pointed out Florida’s death rate for seniors 65 and up is lower than New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California.

He also noted at 5.1%, Florida’s unemployment rate is also significantly lower than the other four states.

Copyright 2021 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department and FSU Police responded to a shooting near the area of...
FAMU student shot in chest on West College Avenue early Sunday morning
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
1 woman in critical condition after crashing ATV in Wakulla County
Ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend events kicking off Sunday in Atlanta, Florida A&M Athletics...
LeBron James speaks on his new partnership with FAMU
Here is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from March 7,...
Leon County Booking Report: March 7, 2021
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help identifying thief

Latest News

Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
2021 Legislative Session Day 6: Florida unemployment issues, union bills, looking ahead
On Monday, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called Governor Ron DeSantis’...
Commissioner Fried, Rep. Alexander call for greater communication from DeSantis on vaccine rollout
Florida parents are currently required to keep their children in booster or car seats until...
Legislation would raise car seat age to six-years-old
Florida Republicans are taking aim at public sector labor unions, with two bills passed through...
Florida Republicans take aim at teachers unions