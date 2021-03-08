Advertisement

Legislation would raise car seat age to six-years-old

Florida parents are currently required to keep their children in booster or car seats until...
Florida parents are currently required to keep their children in booster or car seats until they are five.(WCJB File)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Florida parents are currently required to keep their children in booster or car seats until they are five-years-old.

For a decade, the federal government has recommended age seven be the cutoff, but even a compromise to raise the age to six has fallen on deaf ears at the Capitol.

Raising the age from five to six for kids to be in car or booster seats is supported by science.

“In an accident, all of the deceleration goes against the strongest parts of the body,” said Dave Cullen with the Advocacy Institute for Children.

The CDC says nearly half of all child auto deaths aged eight to 12 were because they were not restrained.

The rate falls to 36% for kids four to seven.

Few oppose the idea. At least publicly.

But for a decade, raising the age from five to six has languished, even though six is one year less than federal recommendations.

Cullen explained the argument opponents have used against the legislation

“Children are their parents’ responsibility. And it is the parents ability to have freedom to do whatever they want with their children,” said Cullen.

The Senate is already moving quickly to pass the legislation down to the more reluctant House, where it has died in years past.

Senate sponsor Keith Perry is optimistic.

“Talk to the trauma surgeons and the trauma doctors and they tell you about how easily this injury could have been prevented,” said Perry.

He said the biggest challenge will be educating parents if the age is raised.

“Its more to inform the parents. Hey, we’ve done the research, we’ve done the studying. This is good for you and good for your kid.,” said Perry.

Perry also pointed out child restraints are available from private organizations for parents who face financial constraints.

Violating the state’s current child seat requirements could cost parents a $60 fine plus court costs.

The fine will not change if the bill becomes law.

Copyright 2021 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department and FSU Police responded to a shooting near the area of...
FAMU student shot in chest on West College Avenue early Sunday morning
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
1 woman in critical condition after crashing ATV in Wakulla County
Ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend events kicking off Sunday in Atlanta, Florida A&M Athletics...
LeBron James speaks on his new partnership with FAMU
Here is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from March 7,...
Leon County Booking Report: March 7, 2021
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help identifying thief

Latest News

Gov. DeSantis says American Rescue Plan punishes Florida for success
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
2021 Legislative Session Day 6: Florida unemployment issues, union bills, looking ahead
On Monday, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called Governor Ron DeSantis’...
Commissioner Fried, Rep. Alexander call for greater communication from DeSantis on vaccine rollout
Florida Republicans are taking aim at public sector labor unions, with two bills passed through...
Florida Republicans take aim at teachers unions