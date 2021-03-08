Advertisement

LGBTQ rights bill ignites debate over religious liberty

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out...
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out strongly against the Equality Act.(Source: KCNC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A bill that would extend federal civil rights protections to LGBTQ people is a top priority of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress.

Yet as the Equality Act heads to the Senate after winning House approval, its prospects seem bleak — to a large extent because of opposition from conservative religious leaders.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out strongly against the act, saying it discriminates against people of faith and threatens religious liberty.

The bill would amend civil rights law to cover sexual orientation and gender identity, with protections for employment, housing, education and public accommodations such as restaurants, theaters, hotels, libraries and retail stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department and FSU Police responded to a shooting near the area of...
FAMU student shot in chest on West College Avenue early Sunday morning
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
1 woman in critical condition after crashing ATV in Wakulla County
Ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend events kicking off Sunday in Atlanta, Florida A&M Athletics...
LeBron James speaks on his new partnership with FAMU
Here is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from March 7,...
Leon County Booking Report: March 7, 2021
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help identifying thief

Latest News

Gov. DeSantis says American Rescue Plan punishes Florida for success
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January,...
Credit card borrowing falls to lowest in level in 4 years
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January,...
Record credit card debt erased
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the warmer weather that's on the way later...
Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, March 8
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death