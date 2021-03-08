Advertisement

Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, March 8

By Mike McCall and Charles Roop
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather was nice in the Big Bend and South Georgia Monday with temperatures reaching into the 60s to near 70 and sunshine. The quiet pattern will continue for much of the week, but it will be a bit cold for a few more nights. The dry air and calmer winds will allow for the overnight low to reach into the middle 30s in many inland locations Tuesday morning. The high temperature Tuesday will reach into the lower 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

The sunshine sticks around through Sunday with highs reaching close to 80 by Thursday. Ridging aloft will slide into the Southeast along with southerly flow from a surface high in the Atlantic, which will start to add moisture and warmth into the viewing area. Lows will climb into the 40s Wednesday morning to near 50 Friday morning. This will place morning lows above average.

Next Monday morning’s low will be nearing 60. Rain chances will increase to 30% Monday with highs in the 70s and a partly cloudy sky.

