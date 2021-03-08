Oven Roasted Chicken Enchiladas Verdes with Fresh Avocado Salsa

INGREDIENTS

…for enchiladas

1/2 cup cilantro

1/4 cup pickled jalapeño slices

1 lime, for juice

1 Deli rotisserie chicken

1 (16-oz) jar salsa verde

1 (4-oz) can green chilis

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

10 (6-inch) flour tortillas

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Nonstick aluminum foil Sour cream (optional)

…for salsa

5 plum tomatoes

1/2 small red onion

1/4 cup cilantro

1/4 cup pickled jalapeños

1 lime, for juice

2 ripe Hass avocados

1 teaspoon kosher salt

METHOD

1. Prepare enchiladas. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coarsely chop 1/2 cup cilantro; drain and chop 1/4 cup jalapeños. Squeeze lime for juice (2 tablespoons. Remove chicken from bones*.

2. Combine in large bowl: salsa verde, green chilis, salt, cumin, 1/2 cup cilantro, and 1/4 cup jalapeños until blended. Combine in separate medium bowl: chicken and 1 cup salsa verde mixture until blended.

3. Spread 1/2 cup salsa verde mixture in bottom of 9- x 13-inch baking dish. Arrange tortillas on work surface and place 1/4 cup chicken mixture and 1 tablespoon cheese in each tortilla; roll up each filled tortilla tightly and arrange in baking dish seam-side down. Top rolled tortillas with remaining 1/2 cup salsa verde mixture and remaining cheese. Cover baking dish with foil and bake 25–30 minutes or until cheese is melted and enchiladas are 165°F.

4. Prepare salsa. Remove seeds from tomatoes. Coarsely chop: tomatoes, onion, and 1/4 cup cilantro. Drain and coarsely chop remaining 1/4 cup jalapeños. Peel, pit, and coarsely chop avocado; squeeze lime for juice (2 tablespoons). Combine all salsa ingredients in medium bowl until blended. Serve enchiladas with salsa and sour cream (if desired). *Chicken skin and bones can be frozen and used to make stock if desired.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.