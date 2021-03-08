Oven Roasted Chicken Enchiladas Verdes with Fresh Avocado Salsa
INGREDIENTS
…for enchiladas
- 1/2 cup cilantro
- 1/4 cup pickled jalapeño slices
- 1 lime, for juice
- 1 Deli rotisserie chicken
- 1 (16-oz) jar salsa verde
- 1 (4-oz) can green chilis
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 10 (6-inch) flour tortillas
- 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- Nonstick aluminum foil Sour cream (optional)
…for salsa
- 5 plum tomatoes
- 1/2 small red onion
- 1/4 cup cilantro
- 1/4 cup pickled jalapeños
- 1 lime, for juice
- 2 ripe Hass avocados
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
METHOD
1. Prepare enchiladas. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coarsely chop 1/2 cup cilantro; drain and chop 1/4 cup jalapeños. Squeeze lime for juice (2 tablespoons. Remove chicken from bones*.
2. Combine in large bowl: salsa verde, green chilis, salt, cumin, 1/2 cup cilantro, and 1/4 cup jalapeños until blended. Combine in separate medium bowl: chicken and 1 cup salsa verde mixture until blended.
3. Spread 1/2 cup salsa verde mixture in bottom of 9- x 13-inch baking dish. Arrange tortillas on work surface and place 1/4 cup chicken mixture and 1 tablespoon cheese in each tortilla; roll up each filled tortilla tightly and arrange in baking dish seam-side down. Top rolled tortillas with remaining 1/2 cup salsa verde mixture and remaining cheese. Cover baking dish with foil and bake 25–30 minutes or until cheese is melted and enchiladas are 165°F.
4. Prepare salsa. Remove seeds from tomatoes. Coarsely chop: tomatoes, onion, and 1/4 cup cilantro. Drain and coarsely chop remaining 1/4 cup jalapeños. Peel, pit, and coarsely chop avocado; squeeze lime for juice (2 tablespoons). Combine all salsa ingredients in medium bowl until blended. Serve enchiladas with salsa and sour cream (if desired). *Chicken skin and bones can be frozen and used to make stock if desired.
