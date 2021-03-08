Temple Israel, Immanuel Baptist Church host vaccine clinic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cars lined Mahan Drive Sunday afternoon as hundreds of vaccines were ready for residents.

The Florida State Emergency Response Team held a vaccine drive thru clinic Sunday in the parking lot of Immanuel Baptist Church and Temple Isreal.

The goal is reach more eligible residents through faith based organizations.

“This gives us a tremendous opportunity to encourage people to get out and be vaccinated so they don’t have to fear, they don’t have to worry about those kinds of things and live their life like that, but they can be a part of the church, and know that Immanuel Baptist church loves the people of Tallahasse and Leon County,” said Senior Pastor Dr. Brian Robertson.

The site had 600 doses to provide to eligble residents. That includes anyone older than 65, as well as school employees, law enforcement officers and firefighters over 50.

But a tweet surfaced Sunday from a member of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s team saying the site was providing vaccines to anyone, regardless of age.

That lead to some people showing up without an appointment and getting turned away.

Staff on location said that was false, and only eligible residents were receiving the vaccine.

Administrators expected to give out all 600 doses.

