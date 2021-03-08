Advertisement

Valdosta police respond to fatal shooting on McAfina Trail

Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department responded to a residence in the 900 block of McAfina Trail just before 10:30 a.m. Monday after it received a call about two people being shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the two victims and began to render aid until emergency medical services personnel arrived.

EMS said a 21-year-old man was dead at the scene. The other victim, a 20-year-old woman, had a gunshot wound to one of her lower extremities.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and she is in stable condition.

Crime Scene Personnel from the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to process the scene for evidence.

Because of the on-going investigation, the police department is not releasing the names of either victim.

“This is a senseless act of violence that occurred right in the middle of a neighborhood, while children were outside playing,” said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan. “We hope citizens come forward to help us give the victims’ families answers and get this dangerous person off the streets.”

The Valdosta Police Department is asking that anyone with any information, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, or call the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.

