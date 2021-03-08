Walker, Gray, Barnes earn All-ACC honors; Barnes also Freshman & Sixth Man of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Noles) - Florida State senior guard M.J. Walker earned All-ACC Second Team honors, redshirt junior forward RaiQuan Gray and freshman guard Scottie Barnes both earned All-ACC Third Team honors, while Barnes also earned ACC Freshman of the Year honors and Sixth Man of the Year honors as the individual conference honors were announced for the 2021 season by the ACC.

Walker was the leading scorer for the Seminoles with 13.1 points per game. He is now a two-time All-ACC honoree. He earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors as a junior in 2020.

Gray, who scored in double figures over the final 12 games of the regular season, averaged 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds. He recorded four double-doubles. He is a first-time all-conference honoree. He also received votes for Most Improved Player.

Barnes helped the Seminoles to a second-place ACC finish while averaging 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds, and ranking fifth among conference players in assists with 4.3 per game. Barnes, who averages 24.7 minutes played per contest, also ranks fourth among ACC players in assist/turnover ratio and is tied for sixth in steals per game.

Barnes received 53 votes for ACC Freshman of the Year. North Carolina’s Day’Ron Sharpe placed second with 10. The Sixth Man of the Year voting was a bit closer, with Barnes receiving 39 votes, followed by Sharpe with 24.

Barnes is just the second player in Florida State history to be named the ACC Freshman of the Year joining Bob Sura (1992) and is the 12th Seminole to be named to the All-Freshman team.

Also, with Barnes being named the ACC Sixth Man of The Year, he became the third consecutive Seminole player to earn the award. He joins Mfiondu Kabengele (2019) and Patrick Williams (2020) as the only three Seminoles who have won the award. Both Kabengele (28th by the New Jersey Nets and traded on draft night to the Los Angeles Clippers) and Williams (4th overall by the Chicago Bulls) were both first round draft choices and are playing in the NBA.

Head coach Leonard Hamilton finished second in ACC Coach of the Year voting. Virginia Tech’s Young received 26 votes for ACC Coach of the Year to edge Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton (24 votes) and Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner (16 votes). In his second year with the Hokies, Young guided a team picked for an 11th-place finish in the preseason to a No. 3 ACC Tournament seed. It is only the second time the Hokies (15-5, 9-4 ACC) have been the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament (2007) and the first time they have been awarded a double bye since the tourney expanded to 15 teams in 2014. The No. 3 seed ties the highest Virginia Tech has ever earned in the ACC Tournament.

Florida State has earned a second place finish in the ACC standings with an 11-4 record and will be the No. 2 seed in the 68th Annual ACC Tournament when it begins at the Greensboro Coliseum on March 9. The Seminoles have earned one of four coveted double byes and will advance into the quarterfinal round playing their first game on Thursday at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Florida State enters the 2021 ACC Tournament as the defending ACC Champion.

The 2020-21 All-ACC Team was determined by a 75-member panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media.

The complete rundown of All-ACC honors is below:

2020-21 ALL-ACC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Points

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 344

Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 343

Carlik Jones, Louisville, 327

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 310

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 281

SECOND TEAM

Name, School, Points

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 277

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 244

Jay Huff, Virginia, 214

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 200

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 176

THIRD TEAM

Name, School, Points

RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 167

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 102

Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 55

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 42

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 41

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 41

HONORABLE MENTION

Name, School, Points

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 35

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 31

Alan Griffin, Syracuse, 29

David Johnson, Louisville, 22

Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 18

Jericole Hellems, NC State, 13

Tyrece Radford, Virginia Tech, 10

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).

ACC PLAYER OF YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 33

Carlik Jones, Louisville, 13

Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 13

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 5

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 4

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 3

Jay Huff, Virginia, 1

ACC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 53

Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 10

DJ Steward, Duke, 6

Jae’Lyn Withers, Louisville, 5

Kadary Richmond, Syracuse, 1

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Name, School, Votes

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 69

Manny Bates, NC State, 62

Jay Huff, Virginia, 53

Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 43

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 34

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Name, School, Votes

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 74

DJ Steward, Duke, 67

Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 63

Jae’Lyn Withers, Louisville, 58

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 32

COACH OF THE YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 26

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 24

Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech, 16

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 6

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 2

Chris Mack, Louisville, 1

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 35

Jay Huff, Virginia, 17

Manny Bates NC State, 13

Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 5

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 4

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 1

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Name, School, Votes

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 17

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 13

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 11

Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 11

RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 10

Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 5

Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 3

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 2

Jay Huff, Virginia, 2

David Johnson, Louisville, 1

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 39

Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 24

Nick Honor, Clemson, 6

Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 5

Nikola Djogo, Notre Dame, 1

