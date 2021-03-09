Advertisement

2021 Legislative Session Day 7: Constitutional amendments, voter information privacy, school speed zones

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capitol News Services’ Mike Vasilinda joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down the sixth day of the 2021 Legislative Session.

Mike joined Ben Kaplan and Abby Walton to discuss ongoing attempted changes to changing Florida’s constitution, keeping Florida voter information more private and speeding cameras in school zones.

You can watch the full talkback in the video player above.

