Advertisement

Camilla man arrested for murder

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Dave Miller | WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Camilla Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in a murder investigation that took place in the 100 block of West Circle around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Camilla police were called to that address in reference to a shooting. Once there, they discovered a woman had been shot.

Marquerius Johnson, 27, known to the victim, was taken into custody immediately.

Neither the Camilla Police Department nor the GBI would give any information about the victim.

Johnson, charged with her murder, was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. Additional charges are expected to be taken against him.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab to identify and document all injuries sustained by the victim.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat at the old Lowndes High School...
Kendrick Johnson case reopened by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
Ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend events kicking off Sunday in Atlanta, Florida A&M Athletics...
LeBron James speaks on his new partnership with FAMU
Florida lowering age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine to 60+
Leon County Booking Report: March 8, 2021
A Florida couple is behind bars for kidnapping a man at knife-point, stealing his car, and...
Florida couple kidnapped, robbed man for over 30 hours, deputies say

Latest News

Thomasville Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Thomasville police arrest man on sexual assault charges
Mathieu Nelson holds the ball behind the plate for a strikeout during FSU's series against...
Seminoles’ game vs. South Florida postponed due to COVID issues
Too fast or too slow? Senior advocates react to Florida vaccine eligibility expansion
What’s Brewing? March 9, 2021