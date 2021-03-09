Camilla man arrested for murder

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Camilla Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in a murder investigation that took place in the 100 block of West Circle around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Camilla police were called to that address in reference to a shooting. Once there, they discovered a woman had been shot.

Marquerius Johnson, 27, known to the victim, was taken into custody immediately.

Neither the Camilla Police Department nor the GBI would give any information about the victim.

Johnson, charged with her murder, was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. Additional charges are expected to be taken against him.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab to identify and document all injuries sustained by the victim.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090.

