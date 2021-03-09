Advertisement

Capitol police officers save barred owl

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Facebook page, Capitol Police Officers Jack Carter and Jonathan Crawley were flagged down to the scene of an immobilized barred owl.(FDLE)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police officers at the Florida Capitol swooped in for a midnight rescue on Friday.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Facebook page, Capitol Police Officers Jack Carter and Jonathan Crawley were flagged down to the scene of an immobilized barred owl late Friday night. Witnesses told the officers the owl was hit by a car near the state offices complex at Southwood.

“While Capitol Police officers’ primary duties don’t include saving distressed animals, wildlife rescue services that normally would have responded were unavailable because of the late hour,” FDLE’s Facebook post read.

The 1.5-foot tall owl was in a busy roadway and unresponsive. Capitol Police Officers Karla Atkins and Brandon Alcorn took the owl to the Northwood Animal Hospital for treatment, and hospital personnel brought the owl to the St. Francis Wildlife Association on Saturday.

Staff from St. Francis Wildlife say the adult male owl is healing from head trauma and an old injury. Once the owl has made a full recovery, they plan on returning him to his habitat.

Posted by FDLE on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

