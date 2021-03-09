Advertisement

County Commission votes to fund expansion of LCSO’s Real Time Crime Center

Leon County Commissioners voted 6 to 1 to include the expansion of LCSO's Real Time Crime...
Leon County Commissioners voted 6 to 1 to include the expansion of LCSO’s Real Time Crime Center in budget discussions in April on Tuesday.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners voted 6 to 1 to include the expansion of LCSO’s Real Time Crime Center in budget discussions in April on Tuesday.

Commissioner Bill Proctor was the single dissenting vote.

Florida State University’s Sliger Building is on track to be the new home of the Real Time Crime Center; the initiative was implemented by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in 2018.

Sheriff McNeil told WCTV that Florida State University had agreed to front the $2.3 million cost to expand the Crime Center; the agenda item requested a commitment to reimburse the university for a third of the money.

FSU and the City of Tallahassee would cover the other two-thirds.

Sheriff McNeil spoke about how the RTCC currently operates; he says employees in the center can access information related to a call before police arrive on scene.

“For example if it’s a high priority call, a Call 1, where perhaps there’s a shooting or something taking place, we can actually pull up cameras and all of the information related to that location and start to feed that information to that deputy or officer as they’re en route to that location,” said McNeil.

The RTCC is constantly scanning the environment and compiling the information; a regional expansion could also bring in state or federal partners, or surrounding counties.

The total cost to Leon County would be $833,333 spread over three years.

Sheriff McNeil says he’s hoping it could be operational within the next nine months.

