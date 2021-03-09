Advertisement

Former State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister considered to be a flight risk

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (WCJB) - Former North Central Florida state attorney Jeff Siegmeister is heading home to face charges including bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and tax fraud.

RELATED STORY: Former NCFL State Attorney arrested in Arizona on federal charges

Judge Camille Bibles of the Arizona district court determined Siegmeister to be a flight risk. An investigation found he left Florida and moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, to live in an RV. He left behind his animals, financial and personal responsibilities. The Judge also noted he attempted to put his address under his brother’s name.

Bibles ordered Siegmeister be kept in custody and transferred back to the Middle District of Florida, federal prosecutors accuse Siegmeister of accepting money and property in exchange for altering charges and plea agreements.

RELATED STORY: Former State Attorney accused of defrauding man of $985K

If convicted he faces 129 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat at the old Lowndes High School...
Kendrick Johnson case reopened by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
A Florida couple is behind bars for kidnapping a man at knife-point, stealing his car, and...
Florida couple kidnapped, robbed man for over 30 hours, deputies say
Ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend events kicking off Sunday in Atlanta, Florida A&M Athletics...
LeBron James speaks on his new partnership with FAMU
Leon County Booking Report: March 8, 2021
Florida lowering age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine to 60+

Latest News

Police car
Camilla man arrested for murder
Thomasville Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Thomasville police arrest man on sexual assault charges
Mathieu Nelson holds the ball behind the plate for a strikeout during FSU's series against...
Seminoles’ game vs. South Florida postponed due to COVID issues
Too fast or too slow? Senior advocates react to Florida vaccine eligibility expansion
What’s Brewing? March 9, 2021