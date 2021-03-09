Advertisement

Kendrick Johnson case reopened by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat at the old Lowndes High School...
Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat at the old Lowndes High School gymnasium on January 11, 2013. (Source: WALB)(WALB)
By Krista Monk
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has reopened the Kendrick Johnson case, according to Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Johnson’s body was found on January 11, 2013, in the old Lowndes High School gymnasium.

In May 2013, Johnson’s death was ruled an accident.

Since then, the Johnson family has filed several lawsuits and Johnson’s body has been exhumed multiple times as the family fought to have his death investigated as a homicide.

Paulk told WALB News 10 that his office received 17 boxes of documents, computer towers and hard drives of information that was collected during previous investigations by other agencies into Johnson’s death.

Now, they are working to compare those notes to new information Paulk said the sheriff’s office has obtained and are looking for any discrepancies.

Paulk said it will take time to go through all the documents and there is not currently a timeline set for the findings.

The sheriff said that per department policy, no public announcements or updates will be released in the case until it is closed again.

In July of last year, a federal court dismissed the Johnson family’s case.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department and FSU Police responded to a shooting near the area of...
FAMU student shot in chest on West College Avenue early Sunday morning
Ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend events kicking off Sunday in Atlanta, Florida A&M Athletics...
LeBron James speaks on his new partnership with FAMU
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
1 woman in critical condition after crashing ATV in Wakulla County
Here is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from March 7,...
Leon County Booking Report: March 7, 2021
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help identifying thief

Latest News

Gov. DeSantis says American Rescue Plan punishes Florida for success
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the warmer weather that's on the way later...
Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, March 8
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
2021 Legislative Session Day 6: Florida unemployment issues, union bills, looking ahead
A Florida couple is behind bars for kidnapping a man at knife-point, stealing his car, and...
Florida couple kidnapped, robbed man for over 30 hours, deputies say