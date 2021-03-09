Kendrick Johnson case reopened by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has reopened the Kendrick Johnson case, according to Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Johnson’s body was found on January 11, 2013, in the old Lowndes High School gymnasium.

In May 2013, Johnson’s death was ruled an accident.

Since then, the Johnson family has filed several lawsuits and Johnson’s body has been exhumed multiple times as the family fought to have his death investigated as a homicide.

Paulk told WALB News 10 that his office received 17 boxes of documents, computer towers and hard drives of information that was collected during previous investigations by other agencies into Johnson’s death.

Now, they are working to compare those notes to new information Paulk said the sheriff’s office has obtained and are looking for any discrepancies.

Paulk said it will take time to go through all the documents and there is not currently a timeline set for the findings.

The sheriff said that per department policy, no public announcements or updates will be released in the case until it is closed again.

In July of last year, a federal court dismissed the Johnson family’s case.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.