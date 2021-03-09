Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, March 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The nice weather the Big Bend and South Georgia has had will be sticking around but with warmer temperatures by the end of the week.

At the surface, ridging will be sliding eastward and bring more moisture from the south. Meanwhile, ridging aloft will move into the Gulf of Mexico by late week, keeping the air aloft warmer and block storm systems from entering the region.

Low temperatures will climb from near 40 Wednesday morning to near 50 Friday morning. Highs will rise from the upper 70s Wednesday to near 80 Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will be nice, but with warmer-than-normal temperatures. Highs will be near 80 and lows near 50. Also, don’t forget to change the clocks Saturday night.

Rain chances will return early next week as the ridging aloft begins to flatten. Highs will be near 80 and lows in the mid to upper 50s. The odds for rain will be at 20% Monday and 40% Tuesday.

