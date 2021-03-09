Advertisement

Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, March 9

By Mike McCall
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The nice weather the Big Bend and South Georgia has had will be sticking around but with warmer temperatures by the end of the week.

At the surface, ridging will be sliding eastward and bring more moisture from the south. Meanwhile, ridging aloft will move into the Gulf of Mexico by late week, keeping the air aloft warmer and block storm systems from entering the region.

Low temperatures will climb from near 40 Wednesday morning to near 50 Friday morning. Highs will rise from the upper 70s Wednesday to near 80 Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will be nice, but with warmer-than-normal temperatures. Highs will be near 80 and lows near 50. Also, don’t forget to change the clocks Saturday night.

Rain chances will return early next week as the ridging aloft begins to flatten. Highs will be near 80 and lows in the mid to upper 50s. The odds for rain will be at 20% Monday and 40% Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat at the old Lowndes High School...
Kendrick Johnson case reopened by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
A Florida couple is behind bars for kidnapping a man at knife-point, stealing his car, and...
Florida couple kidnapped, robbed man for over 30 hours, deputies say
Ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend events kicking off Sunday in Atlanta, Florida A&M Athletics...
LeBron James speaks on his new partnership with FAMU
Leon County Booking Report: March 8, 2021
Florida lowering age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine to 60+

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your Tuesday evening forecast.
Mike's Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, March 9
Homeowner Steve Owens walks to his backyard to check on the flooding of his residence Thursday,...
Explainer: Five flooding myths
With this week being Flood Safety Preparedness Week in Georgia, it's not a bad idea to go...
Explainer: Five Flooding Myths
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: March 9, 2021