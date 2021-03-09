Seminoles’ game vs. South Florida postponed due to COVID issues
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has announced Tuesday’s baseball game against South Florida has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues.
It was not specified which team had the COVID-related issues.
This is the second-straight mid-week game postponed for the Seminoles, after last week’s game against Mercer was postponed due to inclement weather.
FSU will return to the field on Friday for the first of a three-game series at Virginia Tech.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.