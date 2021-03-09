Advertisement

Seminoles’ game vs. South Florida postponed due to COVID issues

Mathieu Nelson holds the ball behind the plate for a strikeout during FSU's series against...
Mathieu Nelson holds the ball behind the plate for a strikeout during FSU's series against Virginia.(LARRY NOVEY 2021 | Florida State Athletics)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has announced Tuesday’s baseball game against South Florida has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues.

It was not specified which team had the COVID-related issues.

This is the second-straight mid-week game postponed for the Seminoles, after last week’s game against Mercer was postponed due to inclement weather.

FSU will return to the field on Friday for the first of a three-game series at Virginia Tech.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat at the old Lowndes High School...
Kendrick Johnson case reopened by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
Ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend events kicking off Sunday in Atlanta, Florida A&M Athletics...
LeBron James speaks on his new partnership with FAMU
Florida lowering age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine to 60+
Leon County Booking Report: March 8, 2021
A Florida couple is behind bars for kidnapping a man at knife-point, stealing his car, and...
Florida couple kidnapped, robbed man for over 30 hours, deputies say

Latest News

FSU's Parker Messick
‘Noles 9: Starting pitching dominance, Wyatt Crowell’s potential and more
Despite poor 2020, optimism surrounds Seminoles ahead of spring camp
Florida State set to open first full spring under Norvell
North Carolina State and Florida State line up in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Despite poor 2020, optimism surrounds Seminoles ahead of spring camp