Seminoles’ game vs. South Florida postponed due to COVID issues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has announced Tuesday’s baseball game against South Florida has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues.

It was not specified which team had the COVID-related issues.

This is the second-straight mid-week game postponed for the Seminoles, after last week’s game against Mercer was postponed due to inclement weather.

FSU will return to the field on Friday for the first of a three-game series at Virginia Tech.

