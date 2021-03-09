Thomasville police arrest man on sexual assault charges

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department says it arrested a man who broke down a door and sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman at her home on North Hansell Street.

The woman was alone at home around 7 a.m. Monday when the suspect, Fred Jones, burst through the kitchen door at the residence wielding a knife, according to TPD Lt. Toby Knifer.

“The woman heard a loud bang and found him in her kitchen,” Knifer says.

TPD says the suspect stole the woman’s cell phone, so she drove to the police department since she had no way to call for help.

“Within an hour, the victim’s cell phone was located at 708B Oak St., home of 32-year-old Fred Jones,” TPD wrote on its Facebook page.

Jones ran away when officers arrived at his home, according to the department. A sergeant and two detectives captured Jones after a short chase.

TPD officers continued to process the crime scene later Monday morning. The scene extended between East Washington and East Monroe streets, where officers looked for fingerprints, DNA and other evidence to connect Jones to the scene.

“This person is off the street,” Knifer said. “He is in jail and no threat to residents.”

