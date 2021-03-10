Elder Care Services, FAMU partnering to transport seniors to and from vaccine site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Elder Care Services is helping hundreds of their clients who need a ride to a vaccine site, or need the vaccine.

The organization has teamed up with Floria A&M University and the Department of Health to make sure all vulnerable seniors have access to the vaccine.

They just began making the calls Tuesday, and have about a dozen appointments scheduled.

One of of those is 97-year-old Violet Felber who says she’s relived to be getting the COVID-19 vaccine this week thanks to Elder Care.

Elder Care Services calling more than 800 clients in need of transportation to famu’s lawson center to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Felber told WCTV that she has trouble walking and lives at home by herself.

She will now be getting her vaccine on Friday.

“I’m so glad that I’m going to be able to get it. I don’t know which one I’m going to get, but whatever I get, I’ll appreciate,” Felber said.

Felber says she’s been trying to set up an appointment for a while, but many pharmacies have already been booked up.

She called the Publix, who couldn’t help because they were all booked up, and she called CVS, who said they won’t have anything until Monday.

The CEO and President of elder care services, Jocelyne Fliger, says their organization is working to transport vulnerable seniors to vaccine sites, and even set up appointments for homebound seniors to get the vaccine to them.

She says its important step toward the fight against COVID-19.

“In-home and homebound seniors, they still have services provided in their homes, often by outside folks and so they are still at risk of contracting the virus. and so its really important for them to also be vaccinated so they can still continue to get those healthcare workers coming into their homes to provide services and not have to worry about contracting COVID-19,” said Fliger.

The rides will be offered every day of the week for those 60-years-old and older, and you don’t have to be officially enrolled with elder care.

If you or a loved one needs to set up an appointment, you can do so here.

