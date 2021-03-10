FSU announces makeup commencement ceremony for 2020 graduates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Florida State University announced that it will be holding a makeup commencement ceremony for students who graduated in 2020 and did not experience an in-person graduation due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates were originally recognized in virtual ceremonies due to the pandemic.

In the press release, FSU President John Thrasher said, “I know it was disappointing that we were not able to hold in-person commencement over the past year, and we have been waiting for the right time to honor you with a proper ceremony.

Ceremonies will be held at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on May 22 and May 23. However, the number of ceremonies will depend upon how many 2020 graduates are interested in participating. Graduates will be seated on the Civic Center floor and are allowed to have four guests seated in the audience.

Thrasher added, “I’m thrilled to invite you back to FSU to celebrate this achievement alongside your fellow 2020 graduates, families and friends during an in-person graduation ceremony on the weekend of May 22-23.”

Masks will be required for all graduates and guests.

A condensed program will feature the reading of graduates’ names while they walk across the stage.

Due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, plans are subject to change, according to the university.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

Class of 2020 graduates should RSVP by April 2 at https://fsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8nVYvGEFurNgP0a.

