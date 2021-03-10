Advertisement

FSU announces makeup commencement ceremony for 2020 graduates

Wednesday, Florida State University announced that it will be holding a makeup commencement...
Wednesday, Florida State University announced that it will be holding a makeup commencement ceremony for students who graduated in 2020 and did not experience an in-person graduation due the COVID-19 pandemic.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Florida State University announced that it will be holding a makeup commencement ceremony for students who graduated in 2020 and did not experience an in-person graduation due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates were originally recognized in virtual ceremonies due to the pandemic.

In the press release, FSU President John Thrasher said, “I know it was disappointing that we were not able to hold in-person commencement over the past year, and we have been waiting for the right time to honor you with a proper ceremony.

Ceremonies will be held at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on May 22 and May 23. However, the number of ceremonies will depend upon how many 2020 graduates are interested in participating. Graduates will be seated on the Civic Center floor and are allowed to have four guests seated in the audience.

Thrasher added, “I’m thrilled to invite you back to FSU to celebrate this achievement alongside your fellow 2020 graduates, families and friends during an in-person graduation ceremony on the weekend of May 22-23.”

Masks will be required for all graduates and guests.

A condensed program will feature the reading of graduates’ names while they walk across the stage.

Due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, plans are subject to change, according to the university.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

Class of 2020 graduates should RSVP by April 2 at https://fsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8nVYvGEFurNgP0a.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat at the old Lowndes High School...
Kendrick Johnson case reopened by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
Police car
Camilla man arrested for murder
A Florida couple is behind bars for kidnapping a man at knife-point, stealing his car, and...
Florida couple kidnapped, robbed man for over 30 hours, deputies say
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Leon County Booking Report: March 9, 2021

Latest News

A “safe and healthy Big Bend” is the the goal of a new community-wide initiative to get more...
Local leaders launch Safe and Health Big Bend to get more vaccinated, inform community
Springtime Tallahassee kicked off their festival season bright and early Wednesday morning, but...
Springtime Tallahassee kicks off season with annual breakfast to-go
Elder Care Services is helping hundreds of their clients who need a ride to a vaccine site, or...
Elder Care Services, FAMU partnering to transport seniors to and from vaccine site
They’ve been feeding those in need at a new level since the start of the pandemic, but now,...
Second Harvest finding new ways to help community amid pandemic
Second Harvest finding new ways to help community amid pandemic