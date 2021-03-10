FSU easing travel and gathering restrictions beginning April 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University announced Wednesday morning student organizations and groups can once again travel within Florida and host events with alcohol beginning April 1.

Vice President of Students Affairs Dr. Amy Hecht says these revisions to the university’s coronavirus protocols will take effect as long as Florida avoids “an unforeseen COVID-19 issue that changes the state’s current standing in this pandemic.”

“I know that with these changes, students will continue to exercise caution and abide by the COVID-19 protocols that are in place, such as wearing masks and social distancing,” Hecht says. “The health and safety of our community both on and off campus remains a shared responsibility for all involved.”

Student organizations and groups will need approval from the Divison of Student Affairs before traveling within the state or hosting an event with alcohol. The announcement says travel within Florida is only allowed where COVID-19 mitigation strategies are being followed. That rule also applies to the events with alcohol, which can have no more than 100 attendees.

FSU says it will release more information on the approval process and COVID-19 mitigation strategies student groups need to follow.

