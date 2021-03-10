Advertisement

Georgia expanding COVID-19 vaccine access to everyone 55 and older

Georgia coronavirus
Georgia coronavirus(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility starting Monday to everyone 55 and older, plus younger adults with serious health conditions.

Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday as Georgia continues to post vaccination numbers that raise questions about the effectiveness of efforts to inoculate people against the respiratory illness.

State figures show more than 800,000 doses of vaccine have shipped but not been administered.

Right now, people eligible in Georgia include those 65 and older, teachers, emergency workers and medical workers.

They also include employees and residents of long-term care facilities, intellectually disabled adults and caregivers of some children with medical conditions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat at the old Lowndes High School...
Kendrick Johnson case reopened by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
Police car
Camilla man arrested for murder
A Florida couple is behind bars for kidnapping a man at knife-point, stealing his car, and...
Florida couple kidnapped, robbed man for over 30 hours, deputies say
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Leon County Booking Report: March 9, 2021

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
US budget deficit hits record $1.05 trillion after 5 months
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
What’s inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress
The CDC says travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated.
CDC: No new travel guidance until more vaccinated