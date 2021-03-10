Georgia expanding COVID-19 vaccine access to everyone 55 and older

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility starting Monday to everyone 55 and older, plus younger adults with serious health conditions.

Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday as Georgia continues to post vaccination numbers that raise questions about the effectiveness of efforts to inoculate people against the respiratory illness.

State figures show more than 800,000 doses of vaccine have shipped but not been administered.

Right now, people eligible in Georgia include those 65 and older, teachers, emergency workers and medical workers.

They also include employees and residents of long-term care facilities, intellectually disabled adults and caregivers of some children with medical conditions.

