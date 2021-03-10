Advertisement

Groups launch Big Bend vaccination campaign

(Allison Baker)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local government, school, faith and business leaders are teaming up in a new initiative to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to provide other information and resources regarding the virus.

The effort includes a new website, SafeAndHealthyBigBend.com, and public service announcements from local leaders. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, Leon County health officer Claudia Blackburn and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare CEO Mark Bryant are among those already featured on the website.

The site includes vaccine updates, information on testing and quarantining, and guidelines on mask-wearing and hand washing.

“The truth is, it’s not over. We have a very long way to go,” Blackburn says in an online video. “You have to stay vigilant, continue to protect yourself because it’s still there, people are still getting infected and people are still dying.”

