Local leaders launch Safe and Health Big Bend to get more vaccinated, inform community

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A “safe and healthy Big Bend” is the the goal of a new community-wide initiative to get more people vaccinated and informed about COVID-19.

Local leaders launched the website Wednesday, serving as a one stop shop for up-to-date information.

Its first aim is education, making sure everyone has the latest, local information about the vaccine and safety recommendations.

The other is to show how different areas of the community are collaborating to fight the pandemic.

For Big Bend leaders, there’s much to praise in the fight against COVID-19, but that fight is far from over.

“It is never too late to vaccinate, it is never too late to protect yourself,” said Gadsden County Commissioner, Brenda Holt.

That’s why they’ve launched Safe and Health Big Bend, featuring the latest, local and accurate information about the virus, the vaccine and safety recommendations.

“Literacy, transportation and the digital divide all play a role in why black and brown people are dying disproportionally,” said Tallahassee Commissioner, Elaine Bryant.

According to state leaders, only about six percent of black Floridians have been vaccinated.

“We have a moral calling to organize mobile units to go in to the community to bring care directly to those who need it,” Bryant added.

Bryant says Bethel Missionary Baptist Church is working on purchasing a mobile vaccine unit.

