Madison County deputies looking for missing woman

Judy Sever was last seen in the area of Pinetta, Florida, and has not been in contact with any of her family since Friday, March 5.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a missing 44-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday, March 5.

According to deputies, Judy Sever was last seen in the area of Pinetta, Florida, and has not been in contact with any of her family since she was last seen. She may be in the Tallahassee area, MCSO says.

Sever has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, the missing person flyer says.

If you have any information on Sever’s location, reach out to the investigator on the case at 850-253-3305 or MCSO dispatch at 850-973-4001.

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

