Mango Coconut Mousse

By Chef Lolani Green | Q-Ti Cakes Tallahassee
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INGREDIENTS

  • ¾ cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla
  • 2 tsp powdered sugar
  • 8 oz Whipped Cream Cheese
  • ½ cup powdered sugar
  • ½ tsp vanilla
  • ¾ cup mango puree
  • Chopped Coconut Macaroon cookies

HOW TO MAKE IT

First combine heavy whipping cream, ½ teaspoon vanilla and 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar. Whip until it forms a peak. Then set aside (you can opt to double this batch and use half for your topping).

In the same bowl, add cream cheese, powdered sugar and remaining vanilla, and when creamed together, add in mango puree (for Mango Lime alternative add ½ teaspoon of lime zest).

Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture

Place at the bottom of bowl or glass.

Use a piping bag to squeeze mixture into bowl. Top with whipped cream and crumbles

Refrigerate after use. Best served chilled

