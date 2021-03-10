Advertisement

Second Harvest finding new ways to help community amid pandemic

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - They’ve been feeding those in need at a new level since the start of the pandemic, but now, Second Harvest of the Big Bend is finding new ways to help.

The organization is beginning to partner with other nonprofits to bring help to targeted Tallahassee neighborhoods.

The last year of the pandemic the organization has been learning more about what their clients need, not just a meal, but things like transportation, health services or job searching.

Second harvest is starting to bring that help to them.

The organization says this is almost like phase two of the work they started during the pandemic, but really listening to the underlying cause of hunger, what neighborhoods they were serving and what people need.

“Hunger is a symptom of a much larger problem, and that’s poverty,” said Monique Van Pelt fo Second Harvest. “So if we can be more holistic in our approach, and we can ask for the assistance and partnership of all these other amazing nonprofits in our community who are working with the same clients, perhaps we can do this micro level work in the neighborhoods.”

This Friday, they’re partnering with a public defender’s office, Career Source Capital City, DCF and Bond Community Health Center to provide things like health services and legal and career services.

It will be the first time Second Harvest has held a neighborhood program like this, but eventually they hope to expand to other areas.

