Advertisement

Springtime Tallahassee kicks off season with annual breakfast to-go

Springtime Tallahassee kicked off their festival season bright and early Wednesday morning, but...
Springtime Tallahassee kicked off their festival season bright and early Wednesday morning, but this time, with a twist.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Springtime Tallahassee kicked off their festival season bright and early Wednesday morning, but this time, with a twist.

Their usual breakfast in the park was converted into a drive-up “grab and go” breakfast at The Moon.

The organization handed out more than 3,000 meals to first responders and other organizations in our community that have been affected by COVID-19.

Robert Thornberry with Springtime Tallahassee said, “Springtime Tallahassee has had a rough time. We have been able to have our parade, we have not been able to our festival, and we just been sort of sitting in the wings waiting to do something. And so, this was a chance for us to give back to the community.”

Springtime Tallahassee wants to thank the more than 60 volunteers who helped put together these meals.

Organizers told WCTV that they’re excited to be at the fairgrounds this year and look forward to being back downtown next year.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat at the old Lowndes High School...
Kendrick Johnson case reopened by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
Police car
Camilla man arrested for murder
A Florida couple is behind bars for kidnapping a man at knife-point, stealing his car, and...
Florida couple kidnapped, robbed man for over 30 hours, deputies say
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Leon County Booking Report: March 9, 2021

Latest News

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine...
DOH Leon cancels March 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to appointment slowdown
Located in the Pearlman Cancer Center, the versatile linear accelerators deliver customized...
SGMC completes $6M upgrade to cancer treatment technology
Capitol News Services’ Mike Vasilinda joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down...
2021 Legislative Session Day 8: banning ballot boxes, voting issues
Wednesday afternoon, the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a home fire in Frenchtown.
Fire devastates Frenchtown home, kills 4 pets Wednesday afternoon
Governor Ron DeSantis won by fewer than 33,000 votes in 2018, when the GOP had a 54,000 mail in...
FL Election bill clears second hurdle