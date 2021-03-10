Springtime Tallahassee kicks off season with annual breakfast to-go

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Springtime Tallahassee kicked off their festival season bright and early Wednesday morning, but this time, with a twist.

Their usual breakfast in the park was converted into a drive-up “grab and go” breakfast at The Moon.

The organization handed out more than 3,000 meals to first responders and other organizations in our community that have been affected by COVID-19.

Robert Thornberry with Springtime Tallahassee said, “Springtime Tallahassee has had a rough time. We have been able to have our parade, we have not been able to our festival, and we just been sort of sitting in the wings waiting to do something. And so, this was a chance for us to give back to the community.”

Springtime Tallahassee wants to thank the more than 60 volunteers who helped put together these meals.

Organizers told WCTV that they’re excited to be at the fairgrounds this year and look forward to being back downtown next year.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.