Surveillance video shows salesman cling to hood of stolen car as it speeds away

LONDON, Ontario (CTV Network) – Authorities are looking for the suspects in a vehicle theft that nearly killed a car salesman.

The dramatic confrontation on March 3 was recorded on surveillance video, as the salesman, 23-year-old Moe Al-Kaissy, clung to the hood of the car as it sped off from Sport Motors, a family-run dealership in London.

“It was just very scary for me. Like, I genuinely thought I was going to die,” Al-Kaissy said.

“At one point, I had to grab onto the wiper arm, because I was sliding off, and my feet got dragged onto the street. And my shoes got lost, my socks got ripped. Like, my feet are all ripped up right now.”

Al-Kaissy’s older brother Mustafa said the suspects called inquiring about a vehicle, and a few hours later showed up to look at the car.

“Moe goes over to show them the vehicle. They walk around it, and he says, ‘Can I hear it running?’ And we fired it up for him,” Mustafa Al-Kaissy said. “Now, the key was in Moe’s pocket at that time. He was not authorized to take that vehicle for a test drive.”

Moe Al-Kaissy said one of the suspects got inside the car and asked to make a phone call. That’s when he took off in the vehicle, striking Al-Kaissy.

“I had no option other than to kind of get on top of the hood, because he hit me on my knee,” he said.

The vehicle was captured on several surveillance cameras from nearby businesses.

The footage shows the vehicle leaving the car lot with Al-Kaissy clinging to the hood as the suspect sped down the road.

That’s when Al-Kaissy said he decided to let go, fearing that the car would accelerate.

A second vehicle – which police are also searching for in connection to the case – can be seen in the video driving past Al-Kaissy as he falls off the hood, almost striking him.

“We’ve been doing this for a very long time, and we’ve never encountered such a situation, where somebody comes in broad daylight, runs you over, and almost kills you and steals your car,” Mustafa Al-Kaissy said.

He said the vehicle’s GPS tracker showed it was in North York, Ontario.

London police confirm they’re investigating the auto theft.

The brothers said they’re sharing their story publicly to raise awareness and prevent this from happening to other dealerships.

“A car is replaceable, but a human life isn’t, and that’s what’s most important,” Mustafa Al-Kaissy said.

