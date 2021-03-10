Vaccine eligibility expands at Publix pharmacies in Lowndes, Thomas, Colquitt counties

GEORGIA. (WCTV) - Wednesday afternoon, criteria to be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Lowndes, Thomas and Colquitt counties at Publix Pharmacies was expanded.

Now, all K-12 and child care teachers and personnel are also eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in these counties.

At the direction of the federal government, retailers participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program must prioritize the following individuals for vaccine appointments until further notice:

Teachers, school staff and child care workers who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff and bus drivers).

Those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

Vaccinations are administered by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by phone.

The system will open Thursday, March 11, at 7 a.m. for appointment times starting Monday, March 15. App

