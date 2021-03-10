Vaccine eligibility expands at Publix pharmacies in Lowndes, Thomas, Colquitt counties
GEORGIA. (WCTV) - Wednesday afternoon, criteria to be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Lowndes, Thomas and Colquitt counties at Publix Pharmacies was expanded.
Now, all K-12 and child care teachers and personnel are also eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in these counties.
At the direction of the federal government, retailers participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program must prioritize the following individuals for vaccine appointments until further notice:
- Teachers, school staff and child care workers who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff and bus drivers).
- Those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.
Vaccinations are administered by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by phone.
The system will open Thursday, March 11, at 7 a.m. for appointment times starting Monday, March 15.
