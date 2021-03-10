Advertisement

Vaccine eligibility expands at Publix pharmacies in Lowndes, Thomas, Colquitt counties

Wednesday afternoon, criteria to be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Lowndes, Thomas...
Wednesday afternoon, criteria to be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Lowndes, Thomas and Colquitt counties at Public Pharmacies was changed.(WCJB)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIA. (WCTV) - Wednesday afternoon, criteria to be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Lowndes, Thomas and Colquitt counties at Publix Pharmacies was expanded.

Now, all K-12 and child care teachers and personnel are also eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in these counties.

At the direction of the federal government, retailers participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program must prioritize the following individuals for vaccine appointments until further notice:

  • Teachers, school staff and child care workers who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff and bus drivers).
  • Those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

Vaccinations are administered by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by phone.

The system will open Thursday, March 11, at 7 a.m. for appointment times starting Monday, March 15. App

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat at the old Lowndes High School...
Kendrick Johnson case reopened by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
Police car
Camilla man arrested for murder
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
A Florida couple is behind bars for kidnapping a man at knife-point, stealing his car, and...
Florida couple kidnapped, robbed man for over 30 hours, deputies say
Leon County Booking Report: March 9, 2021

Latest News

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine...
DOH Leon cancels March 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to appointment slowdown
Located in the Pearlman Cancer Center, the versatile linear accelerators deliver customized...
SGMC completes $6M upgrade to cancer treatment technology
Capitol News Services’ Mike Vasilinda joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down...
2021 Legislative Session Day 8: banning ballot boxes, voting issues
Wednesday afternoon, the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a home fire in Frenchtown.
Fire devastates Frenchtown home, kills 4 pets Wednesday afternoon
Governor Ron DeSantis won by fewer than 33,000 votes in 2018, when the GOP had a 54,000 mail in...
FL Election bill clears second hurdle