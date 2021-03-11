21st Annual Azalea Festival kicks off this weekend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The 21st annual Azalea Festival is this weekend. The two-day event kicks off Saturday at Drexel Park in Valdosta.

The festival, starting 21 years ago, was canceled last year because of the state’s emergency COVID-19 declaration.

Organizers said they’re ready to continue the tradition.

You can expect more than 200 arts and crafts, food and entertainment vendors.

“2020 was rough you know, not just for the Azalea Festival and our board of volunteers but for everybody in the country. And to be able to put this on and continue this tradition, give folks you know a little taste of what normalcy used to be like, it’s a really good feeling,” said Aaron Strickland, executive director for the festival.

Azalea Festival is back this weekend in Valdosta (WALB)

It’s free to attend.

It runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m and then 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Organizers said you’re encouraged to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and have a safe, responsible, good time.

