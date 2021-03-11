Advertisement

DOH Leon cancels March 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to appointment slowdown

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine...
The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to a slowdown in scheduled COVID-19 appointments from the state’s vaccine preregistration system.(Allison Baker)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to a slowdown in scheduled COVID-19 appointments from the state’s vaccine preregistration system.

Those with confirmed appointments for Saturday’s clinic are currently being contacted to reschedule their appointments.

Anyone with an appointment for the March 13 vaccine clinic will now be scheduled for DOH - Leon’s March 16 clinic, which will be operating from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at the DOH Leon Administration Building located at 2965 Municipal Way.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat at the old Lowndes High School...
Kendrick Johnson case reopened by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
Police car
Camilla man arrested for murder
A Florida couple is behind bars for kidnapping a man at knife-point, stealing his car, and...
Florida couple kidnapped, robbed man for over 30 hours, deputies say
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Leon County Booking Report: March 9, 2021

Latest News

Located in the Pearlman Cancer Center, the versatile linear accelerators deliver customized...
SGMC completes $6M upgrade to cancer treatment technology
Capitol News Services’ Mike Vasilinda joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down...
2021 Legislative Session Day 8: banning ballot boxes, voting issues
Wednesday afternoon, the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a home fire in Frenchtown.
Fire devastates Frenchtown home, kills 4 pets Wednesday afternoon
Governor Ron DeSantis won by fewer than 33,000 votes in 2018, when the GOP had a 54,000 mail in...
FL Election bill clears second hurdle