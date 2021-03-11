DOH Leon cancels March 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to appointment slowdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to a slowdown in scheduled COVID-19 appointments from the state’s vaccine preregistration system.

Those with confirmed appointments for Saturday’s clinic are currently being contacted to reschedule their appointments.

Anyone with an appointment for the March 13 vaccine clinic will now be scheduled for DOH - Leon’s March 16 clinic, which will be operating from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at the DOH Leon Administration Building located at 2965 Municipal Way.

