Advertisement

Family of missing South Georgia woman pleading for information

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thomasville, GA. (WCTV)- It’s been three months since family and friends of Marlena Hurst have heard from her. The mother of four went missing back on December 1, 2020, and her family is desperate for answers.

“In my heart of hearts, I feel like something bad has happened to her,” said Payton Hamilton, Hurst’s oldest daughter.

Hamilton said she and her mother became a little distant as Hurst battled with addiction, and Hamilton moved to stop enabling her. After not hearing from her mother for a few days, it didn’t immediately raise any red flags.

“It wasn’t uncommon for my mother to not call me for a week, two weeks, sometimes a month at a time,” she said.

According to Captain Tim Watkins with the Thomas County Sheriff’s office, tips have been flooding in since Hurst’s disappearance. Unfortunately, none of those tips have actually led to any concrete evidence in the case. Watkins said alleged sightings of Hurst have been reported in Tallahassee and even Colquitt County, but resources in those areas have not been successful finding her.

“The last place that we actually knew that she possibly could have been, maybe in a residence in Colquitt county. We’ve done interviews with the residents there,” said Capt. Watkins.

What we do know is Marlena was involved an argument with a relative shortly before she vanished. According to Hamilton Hurst was last seen by her grandmother leaving her camper.

“Someone, somewhere out there knows something,” said Hamilton.

As the oldest, Hamilton said she has been doing all she can to hold on to hope, however, it’s not like her mother to go this long without reaching out. Hamilton said emotionally the unknowns have hurt her in a way she’s never experienced before.

“Childbirth, they say that’s an excruciating pain physically. Yes, it is, you’ll know this if you have children. But the emotionally feeling of not knowing, it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Thomas County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine...
DOH Leon cancels March 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to appointment slowdown
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
South Georgia’s newest excursion train will travel along the historic Georgia and Florida...
All aboard: New excursion train aims to help economic development in South Ga.
Leon County Booking Report: March 10, 2021
Judy Sever was last seen in the area of Pinetta, Florida, and has not been in contact with any...
Madison County deputies looking for missing woman

Latest News

Florida is just one of two states that does not require out of state retailers to collect the...
Historic deal on internet taxes
Once President Biden puts pen to paper on the American Rescue Plan, Florida will receive...
Lawmakers mulling how to spend $10 billion COVID-19 relief
2021 Legislative Session Day 9: COVID-19 relief bill, internet sales tax proposal
Lawmakers mulling how to spend $10 billion COVID-19 relief
The 21st annual Azalea Festival is this weekend. The two-day event kicks off Saturday at Drexel...
21st Annual Azalea Festival kicks off this weekend