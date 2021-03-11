Family of missing South Georgia woman pleading for information

Thomasville, GA. (WCTV)- It’s been three months since family and friends of Marlena Hurst have heard from her. The mother of four went missing back on December 1, 2020, and her family is desperate for answers.

“In my heart of hearts, I feel like something bad has happened to her,” said Payton Hamilton, Hurst’s oldest daughter.

Hamilton said she and her mother became a little distant as Hurst battled with addiction, and Hamilton moved to stop enabling her. After not hearing from her mother for a few days, it didn’t immediately raise any red flags.

“It wasn’t uncommon for my mother to not call me for a week, two weeks, sometimes a month at a time,” she said.

According to Captain Tim Watkins with the Thomas County Sheriff’s office, tips have been flooding in since Hurst’s disappearance. Unfortunately, none of those tips have actually led to any concrete evidence in the case. Watkins said alleged sightings of Hurst have been reported in Tallahassee and even Colquitt County, but resources in those areas have not been successful finding her.

“The last place that we actually knew that she possibly could have been, maybe in a residence in Colquitt county. We’ve done interviews with the residents there,” said Capt. Watkins.

What we do know is Marlena was involved an argument with a relative shortly before she vanished. According to Hamilton Hurst was last seen by her grandmother leaving her camper.

“Someone, somewhere out there knows something,” said Hamilton.

As the oldest, Hamilton said she has been doing all she can to hold on to hope, however, it’s not like her mother to go this long without reaching out. Hamilton said emotionally the unknowns have hurt her in a way she’s never experienced before.

“Childbirth, they say that’s an excruciating pain physically. Yes, it is, you’ll know this if you have children. But the emotionally feeling of not knowing, it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Thomas County Sheriff’s office.

