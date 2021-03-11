FedEx driver rushes to the rescue after woman crashes into Calif. river

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOVR) - A FedEx driver is being hailed as a hero after he jumped into a freezing California river to save a woman who had crashed her car.

Brandon Alt, a driver for FedEx Express, says he was just getting started on his delivery route Monday in Truckee, California, when he noticed the car in front of him was weaving. The car then suddenly veered off the road and went right into the river.

Alt immediately jumped into action.

Brandon Alt, a driver for FedEx Express, says he doesn’t see himself as a hero for helping out after the crash. He says he was just in the right place at the right time. (Source: Brandon Alt, KOVR via CNN)

“I pulled over, scaled down the dirt cliff down to the river,” Alt said. “I felt obligated. I was the only one on the road that saw the accident. I had to do something.”

He trudged through the icy river water to get to the female driver, who was trapped in the half-submerged car, and was eventually able to get her out through the back door.

“I knocked on her door. She turns around and says, ‘Please help me,’” Alt said. “Water rushed into the vehicle, and I told her, ‘You’re going to have to crawl back if you can.”

When the two made it to shore, Alt called 911. The woman suffered only minor injuries.

Police say the FedEx driver’s actions were “heroic and out of the norm,” but Alt doesn’t see himself as a hero, saying he was just in the right place at the right time.

“I would just hope and expect anybody that’s in that situation to do the same,” he said.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver crashed after looking down at her phone. She was singing “Happy Birthday” to a relative at the time.

