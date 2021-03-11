Advertisement

FHP reports fatal crash in Suwannee County

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Flordia Highway Patrol says it is investigating a fatal crash on County Road 49 near 264th Street in Suwannee County.

A semi-tractor trailer was driving north on County Road 49, while a box truck was stopped on the east shoulder of the road, FHP’s release says.

The driver of the box truck tried to enter CR 49, traveling into the direct path of the semi and colliding with its trailer portion. FHP says the 53-year-old driver of the box truck was ejected from the vehicle and died.

The box truck’s passenger suffered no injuries in the crash, and the driver of the semi also had no injuries, according to FHP’s report.

Suwannee County Fire and Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. FHP says its investigation into the crash is active.

