FHP searching for suspect who stole car, committed hit and run in Havana

The Florida Highway Patrol says it is looking for a man who committed a hit and run on Monday,...
The Florida Highway Patrol says it is looking for a man who committed a hit and run on Monday, March 1.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAVANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says it is looking for a man who stole a car and committed a hit and run on Monday, March 1.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the northbound lane on U.S. Highway 27 in Havana.

According to FHP, a silver 2012 Toyota Camry bearing a Florida tag reading EKPJ70, which was reported stolen out of Tallahassee that evening, was traveling in a “reckless and unsafe manner.” The vehicle was traveling at “high rates of speed on wet roadway surface during rainfall,” FHP says.

The vehicle attempted to maneuver around another vehicle on the roadway, and collided with it.

After colliding with the vehicle, the driver continued traveling down U.S. Hwy 27.

The vehicle that was hit came to a controlled stop near the area of collision.

No injuries were reported.

The Tallahassee Police Department was able to provide a photograph and description of the suspect, based upon surveillance footage recorded immediately prior to the theft of the vehicle he was driving.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early-to-mid 20′s with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a great or light blue long sleeve shirt and white pants.

