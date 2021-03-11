Advertisement

Fire devastates Frenchtown home, kills 4 pets Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday afternoon, the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a home fire in Frenchtown.
Wednesday afternoon, the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a home fire in Frenchtown.(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday afternoon, the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a home fire in Frenchtown.

The family says their four pets, two cats and two dogs, died in the fire from smoke inhalation.

TFD says the 1000 total square foot home, which the family was renting, is a total loss. The family had only recently moved onto the property.

The Red Cross of North Florida was called in to help the family.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat at the old Lowndes High School...
Kendrick Johnson case reopened by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
Police car
Camilla man arrested for murder
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
A Florida couple is behind bars for kidnapping a man at knife-point, stealing his car, and...
Florida couple kidnapped, robbed man for over 30 hours, deputies say
Leon County Booking Report: March 9, 2021

Latest News

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine...
DOH Leon cancels March 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to appointment slowdown
Located in the Pearlman Cancer Center, the versatile linear accelerators deliver customized...
SGMC completes $6M upgrade to cancer treatment technology
Capitol News Services’ Mike Vasilinda joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down...
2021 Legislative Session Day 8: banning ballot boxes, voting issues
Governor Ron DeSantis won by fewer than 33,000 votes in 2018, when the GOP had a 54,000 mail in...
FL Election bill clears second hurdle