Fire devastates Frenchtown home, kills 4 pets Wednesday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday afternoon, the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a home fire in Frenchtown.

The family says their four pets, two cats and two dogs, died in the fire from smoke inhalation.

TFD says the 1000 total square foot home, which the family was renting, is a total loss. The family had only recently moved onto the property.

The Red Cross of North Florida was called in to help the family.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

