FSU-Duke ACC Tournament matchup canceled after positive test in Blue Devils’ program
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s ACC Tournament matchup against Duke has been canceled after a positive COVID-19 test within the Blue Devils’ program.
Multiple outlets reported the cancelation Thursday morning before the ACC confirmed it several minutes later.
The game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Greensboro. The Seminoles will advance to the semifinals, where they will play the winner of UNC-Virginia Tech at 9 p.m. Friday.
Because of the positive test, Duke was forced to withdraw from the ACC Tournament.
The Hokies and Tarheels tipoff at 9 p.m. Thursday.
