FSU-Duke ACC Tournament matchup canceled after positive test in Blue Devils’ program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s ACC Tournament matchup against Duke has been canceled after a positive COVID-19 test within the Blue Devils’ program.

Multiple outlets reported the cancelation Thursday morning before the ACC confirmed it several minutes later.

𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲:



The @DukeMBB vs. @FSUHoops quarterfinal game has been canceled.



FSU advances to the semifinals and will play the winner of tonight’s @UNC_Basketball vs. @HokiesMBB game that will now tip at 8:30 pm on ESPN.https://t.co/voQkjIjU9n — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 11, 2021

The game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Greensboro. The Seminoles will advance to the semifinals, where they will play the winner of UNC-Virginia Tech at 9 p.m. Friday.

Because of the positive test, Duke was forced to withdraw from the ACC Tournament.

The Hokies and Tarheels tipoff at 9 p.m. Thursday.

