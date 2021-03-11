Advertisement

FSU-Duke ACC Tournament matchup canceled after positive test in Blue Devils’ program

FSU basketball players look on during warmups before playing North Carolina
FSU basketball players look on during warmups before playing North Carolina(MIGUEL OLIVELLA | Miguel Olivella)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s ACC Tournament matchup against Duke has been canceled after a positive COVID-19 test within the Blue Devils’ program.

Multiple outlets reported the cancelation Thursday morning before the ACC confirmed it several minutes later.

The game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Greensboro. The Seminoles will advance to the semifinals, where they will play the winner of UNC-Virginia Tech at 9 p.m. Friday.

Because of the positive test, Duke was forced to withdraw from the ACC Tournament.

The Hokies and Tarheels tipoff at 9 p.m. Thursday.

