Gov. Ron DeSantis orders fines related to COVID-19 restrictions on businesses to be canceled

Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis filed an executive order that cancels any fines related to local government COVID-19 restrictions on people and business.(Source: WWSB)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis filed an executive order that cancels any fines related to local government COVID-19 restrictions on people and business.

The Board of Executive Clemency approved the Gov. DeSantis’ proposal to categorically remit all fines related to local government COVID-19 restrictions.

The order states that “any fines imposed between March 1, 2020, and March 10, 2021, by any political subdivision of Florida related to local government COVID-19 restrictions” are remitted.

This Executive Order does not apply to any COVID-19-related orders or enforcement taken by the State, and it does not remit any fines imposed on assisted living facilities, hospitals, or other healthcare providers.

