Leon County approves new recycling contract

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Recycling in Leon County is here to stay; the County Commission voted to enter into a new contract with Marpan.

The decision comes after Marpan expressed concerns about the viability of the single stream program in early 2020. The City and County entered into year-long interim contracts with Marpan and commissioned studies on the situation. Both Commissioners ultimately decided to create new contracts with the company.

The County’s new contract has a base period of five years, with an option for another five year extension. It includes an increase of $80,000 in recycling costs for the County in FY2022.

Under the new agreement, the revenue from recycling would be shared between the County and Marpan on a sliding scale.

This means when the market value for recycled items is low, Marpan will retain a larger share of the revenue. However, as market values rise, the County will then retain a greater share.

The plan lets Marpan’s operations remain financially viable when values are low, and when they’re high, the County’s increased revenue will lower the net recycling cost.

“We need to reduce how much we use, how much we dispose of, we’ve all heard about the plastics and everything else that gets into the environment, but this is also a really good way to save money on our solid waste cost. Every truckload that leaves the county to a landfill costs us something, so the more that we can divert to Marpan, the better,” said Commissioner Kristin Dozier.

The City of Tallahassee will weigh a similar contract at its Commission meeting on Wednesday.

