Leon County School Board working to bring back feminine product machines

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At Tuesday’s school board meeting, student school board member Arsha Harris posed a question to the board.

“What’s the current status on feminine products at the schools?”

About a month ago, the idea to put feminine products in school bathrooms was introduced to the school board. Rickards High school student Amaya Waymon spearheaded the project, and has sense gotten good feedback and support from the board.

At the meeting Dr. Alan Cox, the Assistant Superintendent shared that the project is making progress.

“I’m working with Eric Clark who is our foundation Director. He is pursuing money to match a donation that came from one of our board members,” said Cox.

“Dr. Gale, and Eric as well have found a couple of machines that we can possibly put in the girl’s bathrooms. That’s where we are right now.”

Cox said products are kept in several locations around campus like the guidance office, physical education, and the front office. However, the initiative is pushing to make them more accessible to students.

Administration is still looking into providing machines at each of the high schools and in multiple restrooms on those campuses. Dr. Cox said along with that concern, and the issue of restocking, the question on payment also lingers.

“Do we want to make the machines where they’re just free access? Do we want to charge a nickel a dime a quarter whatever? Right now, you can just get them around the school, but that piece we haven’t verified yet.,” he said.

Harris asked the board for permission to send out a survey to each school, which will allow students to share their campuses’ individual need. Superintendent Rocky Hanna said he believes that information will be valuable to handling this issue correctly.

