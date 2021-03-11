Liberty County Sheriff’s Office responds Garden of Eden Trail, finds one man dead

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, around 3 p.m., the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a medical emergency call on the Garden of Eden Trail, a hiking trial located near Bristol.

Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive man, accompanied by other hikers.

EMS pronounced the man deceased.

According to LCSO, it appears the individual passed away from natural causes. However, cause of death will be determined by the 2nd Judicial Medical Examiners Office.

