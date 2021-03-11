Red Hills Horse Trials making a comeback with COVID-19 safety precautions in place, no spectators

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Red Hills Horse Trials are back in Tallahassee, but this year, things will look different due to the pandemic.

No crowds and lots of health and safety precautions will be in place.

More than 200 horses are expected this weekend, which is 25 more than last year, and while there are no spectators for this year’s event, it’s still promising to be a fun-filled weekend.

The event of the season is still in full swing, but after an outbreak of a respiratory virus in an Ocala horse competition last week, the RHHT is not leaving anything to chance, especially with the ongoing pandemic.

Nancy Goyert, the veterinary coordinator for RHHT, says, “This just brought to the forefront that we really need to pay attention, and the horses that are arriving are healthy, or as healthy as we can tell at the time.”

To ensure this, RHHT is requiring mandatory medical paperwork and temperature checks for humans and horses.

“Most horses are pretty good for it, some of them not so much, but we try to be very careful and make sure no one gets kicked,” added Goyert.

If there is a positive case, isolation areas are at the ready, and to protect against COVID-19, .no fans are allowed on the sidelines.

“In years past we have had close to 2,000 or a little over that. That’s going to be different for the riders and the horses as well because they love the energy and the enthusiasm that the spectators bring,” said RHHT Communications Chair, Lory Elliot.

But with the many changes, two things remain the same: the course and competitive spirit.

“We were the last large-scale event in Tallahassee before we went into lockdown, so it only seems fitting that we were the first event to open back up,” added Elliot.

The event will be running all weekend, and if you want to take part in the action, you still can.

The Trials will have Facebook live videos and livestreams throughout the weekend, which you can find here.

