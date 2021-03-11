Advertisement

SFR responding to fatal crash at CR 49 and 264th street

Suwannee County Fire Rescue is currently on scene at a fatal crash at CR 49 and 264th Street.
Mar. 10, 2021
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Fire Rescue is currently on scene at a fatal crash at CR 49 and 264th Street.

According to SFR, CR 49 South will be closed from SR 247 to US 27 for several hours.

“Please avoid this area,” SFR urges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

