SFR responding to fatal crash at CR 49 and 264th street

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Fire Rescue is currently on scene at a fatal crash at CR 49 and 264th Street.

According to SFR, CR 49 South will be closed from SR 247 to US 27 for several hours.

“Please avoid this area,” SFR urges.

