SGMC completes $6M upgrade to cancer treatment technology

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is continuing efforts to treat cancer, announcing the recent completion of a $6 million upgrade in treatment technology.

The investment includes an upgrade of SGMC’s two linear accelerators.

Located in the Pearlman Cancer Center, the versatile linear accelerators deliver customized external beam radiation treatments to cancer patients.

These units are an essential part of cancer treatment with two-thirds of Pearlman’s patients receiving radiation therapy at some point during their care.

Pearlman serves a 15-county area, treating nearly 2,000 patients each year.

