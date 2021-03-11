Advertisement

SGMC completes $6M upgrade to cancer treatment technology

Located in the Pearlman Cancer Center, the versatile linear accelerators deliver customized...
Located in the Pearlman Cancer Center, the versatile linear accelerators deliver customized external beam radiation treatments to cancer patients.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is continuing efforts to treat cancer, announcing the recent completion of a $6 million upgrade in treatment technology.

The investment includes an upgrade of SGMC’s two linear accelerators.

Located in the Pearlman Cancer Center, the versatile linear accelerators deliver customized external beam radiation treatments to cancer patients.

These units are an essential part of cancer treatment with two-thirds of Pearlman’s patients receiving radiation therapy at some point during their care.

Pearlman serves a 15-county area, treating nearly 2,000 patients each year.

𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝘁 𝗣𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿! The Pearlman Cancer Center recently completed an upgrade of its two linear...

Posted by South Georgia Medical Center on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat at the old Lowndes High School...
Kendrick Johnson case reopened by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
Police car
Camilla man arrested for murder
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
A Florida couple is behind bars for kidnapping a man at knife-point, stealing his car, and...
Florida couple kidnapped, robbed man for over 30 hours, deputies say
Leon County Booking Report: March 9, 2021

Latest News

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine...
DOH Leon cancels March 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to appointment slowdown
Capitol News Services’ Mike Vasilinda joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down...
2021 Legislative Session Day 8: banning ballot boxes, voting issues
Wednesday afternoon, the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a home fire in Frenchtown.
Fire devastates Frenchtown home, kills 4 pets Wednesday afternoon
Governor Ron DeSantis won by fewer than 33,000 votes in 2018, when the GOP had a 54,000 mail in...
FL Election bill clears second hurdle