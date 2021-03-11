Advertisement

Shrimp Skewers with Spicy IPA Vinaigrette

By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 2 lbs. shrimp, peeled and de-veined
  • 8 cloves of garlic, peeled
  • 1 Tbsp agave nectar
  • 1 tsp fresh ground coriander
  • 2-3 Tbsp fresh thyme, light chop
  • 2 habanero peppers, quartered and stemmed and seeded
  • 1/4 Cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 Cup New Belgium Imperial IPA
  • Pinch of ancho chile powder
  • Canola oil (around 3/4 cup or more for emulsification)
  • Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper

METHOD

IPA Vinaigrette

1. Quarter, stem and seed the habaneros. Keep a few seeds if you want a little more heat. Toss the habanero, nectar, IPA, vinegar, thyme, ancho and a pinch of salt and pepper into a blender.

2. In a small pan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of canola oil. Add in the whole garlic with a pinch of salt. Toast for about five minutes. They should turn golden brown. Add the garlic in the blender. Puree until smooth. The color should be green. If not, add a bit more thyme until you get a nice green color.

3. When the puree is smooth, slowly start adding in the canola oil and blend until emulsified.

Shrimp

1. Heat grill or grill pan on high. If using wooden skewers, submerge the skewers in some water for about 15 minutes. Sprinkle salt and fresh cracked black pepper over the shrimp. Toss in some canola oil. Skewer four shrimp per skewer (don’t want to overcrowd).

2. Place on grill and cook around two minutes per side until cooked through. When done, plate the shrimp and pour the vinaigrette all over the shrimp and garnish with more thyme. Enjoy!

