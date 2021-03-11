Tallahassee Community College’s Associates Degree program ranks first in nation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College’s Associates Degree Program is getting even more accolades as it has recently been ranked number one in the nation by higher education site Intelligent.com.

The ranking is based on factors including faculty, course offerings and reputation.

Students and faculty say, community and team effort make TCC stand out.

“The teachers and how dedicated they are to their students, you know, they go out of their way to help them, you know, reach those goals they have.” Tiara Nunez Mendoza, a senior in majoring in Education at TCC, explained.

“With regards to faculty support, with regards to programs offered, with regards to resources offered. It made me think about the wraparound support that we do at TCC. So I guess the best word I can say is super proud.” TCC Professor of English, Tricia Rizza, described.

The nursing school almanac also ranked TCC’s nursing program number five in Florida.

