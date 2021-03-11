Thomasville’s Community Outreach Training Center receives $200K in CARES Act funding

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Thomasville announced Wednesday that it will provide $244,900 in CARES Act funding to the Community Outreach Training Center to address COVID-19 related relief services for residents.

COTC was created to provide professional development and mentorship to low-income families in Southwest Georgia. The agency transitioned to provide employment training and housing services which include: housing counseling, credit building, money management, budgeting, rental counseling, mortgage loan packaging, and utility assistance to those in need.

In the press release, the City said that the purpose of this program is to provide administration of CARES funding for utility, rental, and mortgage assistance to Thomasville residents in distress.

“Our community, like many others, has felt the economic impact of the pandemic. We have many citizens in need of financial assistance, and it was important to the Thomasville City Council to provide assistance opportunities to those most impacted,” said Thomasville Mayor, Greg Hobbs in the release. “CARES funding received by the City from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget has allowed us to allocate funding to an organization that will administer the distribution of funds to Thomasville residents who have experienced a direct impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

City Manager Alan Carson says, “This program will provide assistance aimed at the prevention of homelessness to those impacted by COVID-19. In addition to utility, rental, and mortgage assistance, they will have the ability to distribute personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to low and moderate-income families that qualify. COTC will also provide families with referrals to other agencies that may provide additional assistance for a variety of detrimental situations.”

The $244,900 approved by Council will be disbursed to COTC in 25% quarterly increments.

Carson added, “COTC’s first disbursement was allocated at the execution of the contract and the final disbursement will be released after approval of the agency’s Final Program Close-out Report. Our staff will receive quarterly reports that will allow us to monitor COTC’s implementation schedule and verify the usage of appropriated funds.”

